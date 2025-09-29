Four months on, BMRCL is silent on costly Red Line assessment

BENGALURU: It has been four months since the central government asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to reassess the cost of the 37-km Red Line from Hebbal to Sarjapur, but the corporation is yet to respond. Estimated at Rs 776 crore per km, the project is the most expensive in Namma Metro’s history.

The Red Line, estimated to cost Rs 28,405 crore, was approved by the state government in December 2024 and is still awaiting final approval from the Centre. The corridor is crucial as it connects Sarjapur, which is a key tech hub, with Hebbal, passing through the Central Business District and Koramangala.

But concerns have grown over the slow pace of BMRCL’s progress. The delay is not confined to the Red Line alone, but extends to tenders for civil works in Phase 3, which had already secured central government approval a year ago. The same concern was echoed by Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. Highlighting potential consequences of inaction, he said, “The Centre approved the Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 within its first 100 days in office. But even after a year, BMRCL has failed to float civil work tenders. Such inaction could delay the project until 2041, escalate costs and burden commuters with fare hikes. BMRCL must act now.”

On the infrastructural priorities in Bengaluru, Prof Ashish Verma, convener of the Sustainable Transportation Lab at the Indian Institute of Science, said, “This is a classic case of misplaced priorities. If road construction can be expedited, why not Metro asw well?”

On May 23, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar had said the cost estimate for Bengaluru’s proposed Hebbal–Sarjapur Metro corridor should be reviewed by an expert agency.