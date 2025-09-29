Three, including a former BDA staffer, held for forgery and cheating

BENGALURU: The Seshadripuram police have arrested a former Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) employee and two others for allegedly creating fake documents to register a BDA site.

The accused have been identified as K Chikkarayi (68), a resident of MKS Layout and retired BDA employee, B Manjunath (48), a broker from Vasanthnagar, and C Murulidhar (60) of Nagarabhavi. Another accused, identified as Devendra is absconding. According to the police, one, L Bailappa, was allotted a 40x60 plot in Arkavathi Layout, 2nd Block, in 2006, and the lease-cum-sale agreement was also registered. However, in 2018, Chikkarayi and three others allegedly forged documents and moved an application in the name of Bailappa requesting the BDA to allot an alternative plot in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. Bailappa died in 2019.

Later, his wife Lakshmidevamma approached the BDA seeking transfer of ownership, but officials found that the land had already been registered in Bailappa’s name in another plot.An internal probe by the BDA vigilance wing revealed that the documents submitted were fake and forged.

Chikkarayi, along with the other accused, had created fake documents and impersonated as Bailappa.

Based on a complaint by the BDA vigilance team, the accused were arrested, the police said.