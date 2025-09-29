Volunteers collect sackful of gutkha in one hour at Silkboard Junction

BENGALURU: A sackful of gutkha sachets picked up at the Silk Board Junction in just one hour indicated how widespread chewing and spitting of gutkha (a smokeless tobacco product) in public spaces in Bengaluru is.

A gutkha plog was organised by the Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), Indian Ploggers Army, HSR Citizens Forum, Beautiful Bharath and Stonesoup, along with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) here on Sunday, where volunteers picked up gutka sachets and masala packets, documented the litter, and urged the government to ban gutka in public places.

In May, the state government amended the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, which made not just smoking, but also chewing and spitting of gutkha in public illegal. The fine was also increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. The volunteers said they stood face-to-face with the unsightly, unhygienic and persistent reality of gutka and tobacco litter. But they confronted the stench and stains for the cause of a cleaner and healthier planet. They will continue to work with authorities and scale up efforts and work towards a gutkha ban collectively, they added.