Bengaluru set to have 368 wards across five corporations under draft Greater Bengaluru Authority notification

BENGALURU: Bengaluru to have 368 wards across the five corporations. The city had 198 wards, which were increased to 225 and now to 368. The state government on Tuesday issued a draft notification designating 368 wards across five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The notification specifies that Bengaluru West City Corporation will comprise 111 wards; East City Corporation, 50 wards; Central City Corporation, 63 wards; South City Corporation, 72 wards; and Bengaluru North City Corporation, 72 wards.

It was expected that the number of wards would go up to 500 or at least 450 wards, a move which would have benefited the smaller parties.

The government has set October 15 as the deadline for submitting public and stakeholder objections or suggestions. This process is significant as the notification indicates that an election may be announced in Bengaluru City, which has lacked an elected body since September 10, 2020.

Notably, the list includes wards named for Freedom Fighters, Revolutionaries, Congress, Maratha, and Dravida leaders across the five city corporations.

In South City Corporation, Ward-1 honors S Bangarappa, a former Karnataka CM. Ward-18 is named for Annie Besant, the first woman Congress Party president. Ward 66 in the same corporation bears the name of Abdul Kalam Azad, India’s first education minister post-independence. Ward 42 is named after the state poet Kuvempu.