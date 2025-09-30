Caste survey to begin in Bengaluru from October 3

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshawar Rao said the socio-economic and educational survey in the city will begin on Friday.

Around 22,000 government employees will carry out the survey. Rao said that instructions have been issued to the staff to visit every house in the city, gather information from heads of households and carry out the survey. ASHA workers will also be part of the survey team. Rao said disciplinary action would be taken against those who do not engage in the survey or fail to turn up during duty hours.

A training programme was held across 30 centres in Bengaluru City on Monday for enumerators. “The training programme for the survey team will be completed before October 3 and teams will spread out at the ward and division level and conduct the survey,” said a senior official. Earlier, as part of the massive exercise, the field staff based on direction from supervisors have visited homes to affix GPS tagged Unique Household Identification stickers at the entrance of homes. Senior officials have been directed to monitor the survey and conduct random checks to ensure there is no duplicity, or errors.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban DC G Jagadeesha clarified that there are rumours doing the rounds that ration cards will be cancelled for failing to participate in the survey. He said, “No ration cards will be cancelled during the survey.”