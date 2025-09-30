Karnataka CM may approve relief to buildings with violations

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s directions to state governments not to provide power and water connections to illegal buildings without a Completion Certificate (CC) or Occupancy Certificate (OC), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is exploring options to grant relief to buildings with bylaw violations, and directed officials to look for legal options.
As Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and Advocate-General of Karnataka K Shashi Kiran Shetty were not available for the meeting due to prior engagements, and Panchayat Raj Development Minister Priyank Kharge was busy monitoring floods and rehabilitation operations in Kalaburagi, the meeting remained inconclusive. A second meeting has been scheduled for October 8.
The CM held a meeting on Monday with officials of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and other departments. Officials briefed the CM about the Supreme Court order on December 17, 2024, and the number of buildings in the state with various violations. The CM asked officials to check whether other states are implementing the Supreme Court order, which is applicable across the country.
He further said that constructed buildings cannot be demolished and the government’s decision should benefit the people, as houses are already built and people are living without proper permits. He asked officials to look for provisions that can be made under the law to offer one-time relief.
Siddaramaiah directed officials to hold a meeting on October 8 with the chief secretary, ministers concerned, the advocate-general and CM’s legal adviser to thoroughly discuss legal possibilities of providing electricity and water connections by considering applications submitted up to March 2025, before the implementation of the Supreme Court order.
Energy Minister KJ George, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Municipal Administration Minister Raheem Khan, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar and others were present.