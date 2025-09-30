Karnataka CM may approve relief to buildings with violations

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s directions to state governments not to provide power and water connections to illegal buildings without a Completion Certificate (CC) or Occupancy Certificate (OC), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is exploring options to grant relief to buildings with bylaw violations, and directed officials to look for legal options.

As Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and Advocate-General of Karnataka K Shashi Kiran Shetty were not available for the meeting due to prior engagements, and Panchayat Raj Development Minister Priyank Kharge was busy monitoring floods and rehabilitation operations in Kalaburagi, the meeting remained inconclusive. A second meeting has been scheduled for October 8.

The CM held a meeting on Monday with officials of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and other departments. Officials briefed the CM about the Supreme Court order on December 17, 2024, and the number of buildings in the state with various violations. The CM asked officials to check whether other states are implementing the Supreme Court order, which is applicable across the country.