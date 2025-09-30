Karnataka women’s panel writes to SP over cops assaulting woman

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Women’s Commission on Monday wrote to the Bengaluru Rural SP, demanding strict action against two police inspectors accused of misconduct, including the alleged assault of a woman. This comes after the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti workers were allegedly detained in a false case, and women workers were treated in an inhuman manner.

According to the letter, the commission referred to media reports dated September 28, stating that the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti workers had gone to the Madanayakanahalli police station to seek justice on behalf of farmers.

The workers were allegedly detained in a false case, and when they questioned the police, Nelamangala Police Inspector Narendra Babu allegedly snatched their mobile phones, issued threats, and objected to a video being recorded.

The letter further stated that the Madanayakanahalli police inspector allegedly snatched a woman’s phone, dragged her on the road, and subjected her to inhuman treatment.

The SP has been directed to conduct a proper inquiry and initiate legal action against those responsible, and submit a report on the action taken to the commission at the earliest.