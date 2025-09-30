Man allegedly slits wife’s throat, kills self in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old labourer, who returned from Dubai a month ago, allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat and later ended his life by hanging. The incident took place at their house on Ullal main road in Jnanabharathi police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Manju P (27), who worked as a nurse at a private hospital in the city, and her husband, Dharmaseelan Ramesh. He had been working as a mason in Dubai and had returned to the city a month ago.

The couple was staying in a rented house on Ullal main road. According to the police, around 8.30pm Sunday, Manju’s father Periyaswamy went to her house.

When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, he used a spare key to open it and found Manju lying dead on the bed with her throat slit, while Ramesh was hanging from the ceiling fan next to her body.

Police said they are investigating further to ascertain the motive behind the murder-suicide, and suspect it was due to a domestic row.