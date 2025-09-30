Talk it over, NGO fosters supportive dialogue on mental health in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A recent event held in Bengaluru brought together a group of individuals who shared their life experiences in a safe and supportive environment. The event was organised by Mind and Matter, an NGO that conducts various mental health awareness programmes across Karnataka. Founder Deepika Appaiah told TNIE that the response was encouraging, and awareness and participation have been steadily growing with each event.
“Throughout my observation, I have realised that people want to talk. Here, we feature ordinary people who want to share their stories. We are trying to build a strong community. I believe that through this session, people get the courage to speak more,” Appaiah said.
“Initially, in November 2022, we invited a few artists to talk about their life, and I personally invited a few people in Kodagu and conducted a few sessions. Gradually, I have seen great results,” she added.
Participating in the event is always “on first-come, first-served basis, but the person has to be over 18 years old. Then we call the participants for a chat, and each usually gets eight minutes”.
In all, 50 people, including the volunteers, participated this time, and of them, eight were speakers. Now, the NGO conducts two such events in a year; however, with response increasing, they could make it once every three months. “In future, we can even conduct a session once every two months,” she said.
“One of the reasons we are not able to expand the initiative is lack of funds. Though we have some CSR funds now, it is very difficult to run the show continuously, especially when the entire session is free,” she stressed. Building on this momentum, Mind and Matter plans to organise similar events in more locations across the state.
“We are planning to conduct the session in Kannada, and also in some remote areas, with the help of a few more volunteers. At the same time, we want to expand this in Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.”
Beyond events like Here to Hear, Mind and Matter is actively working to break the stigma and normalise mental health as a vital part of overall well-being. Its initiatives include mentorship programmes at child care institutions in partnership with the government of Karnataka, mental well-being sessions for students, teachers and parents in schools and colleges, and specialised programmes for the armed forces and NCC cadets.
The NGO also curates community-driven projects such as art and mural initiatives, libraries and reading centres, and its flagship Sundays for Mental Health — a series of open sessions empowering the public to prioritise mental well-being.