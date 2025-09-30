Video discourages people buying fish from Hindu fisherwomen in Bhatkal, cops file suo motu case

BHATKAL (UTTARA KANNADA): The newly built fish market in Bhatkal has been at the centre of controversies, from rumours about demolishing the old market to, most recently, a communal message discouraging people from buying fish from Hindu fisherwomen.

A video message circulating in Nawayathi, a dialect of the Konkani language, on a WhatsApp group titled New Fish Market Daily Update, which has over 1,000 members, alleged: “Hindu women are looting us. They have looted us many times. Our people are shameless.”

Taking cognisance, Bhatkal police filed a suo motu case and launched an investigation.

Police stated that the video urged people not to purchase fish from the old market, targeted a particular community, and had objectionable comments with the intent to create communal discord. The complaint was registered against an unknown accused. According to police sources, the video was allegedly created and uploaded from either Dubai or Saudi Arabia, with the intention of spreading hatred.

The controversy comes in the backdrop of the inauguration of a hi-tech fish market in Bhatkal on September 1. Built at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore, the new facility houses 60 shops with modern amenities.

However, many local fishermen and fisherwomen refused to shift from the old market, citing high shop prices, reportedly close to Rs 50 lakh each, and fears of losing their established customer base.

Rumours that the old market would be shut down added to tensions, but the Minister for Ports and Fisheries clarified that it would not be demolished, putting an end to speculation.