Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur unlocks B'luru's food code

An easy smile, a familiar presence and an instinctive way of reading a plate, Kunal Kapur walks into the room much like he does on MasterChef India, observant and assured. Midway through the meal, there’s a pause after a spoonful, followed by a quiet nod. It brings back the memory of watching him taste and judge dishes on screen. Only this time, it’s right at the table.

And in the middle of it all, Kapur slips between host and chef, turning a simple afternoon into a tête-a-tête about all things food, the first being about the evolution of India’s food culture. As a long-time judge on MasterChef India, he has had a front-row seat to this change. Pointing to how access has changed everyday cooking, he says, “We are not cooking the same food we were 15 years ago. An avocado then was a prized possession, costing `400-500. Today, it’s in our homes and you’re making avocado on toast without thinking twice. There was a time you didn’t cook Asian food at home, but now, you’re trying different dishes. ”

With more access, content and local cooking classes popping up, home cooks are now far more confident with experimentation. This exposure has expanded the boundaries of what is possible on platforms like MasterChef India. Challenges are no longer limited to familiar territory and contestants are willing to step outside their comfort zones. “In the earlier season, people were not as prepared for what was coming. Now they’ve seen the format, watched international versions, and surprise us,” says Kapur, who was in the city ahead of the launch of his restaurant, Pincode.