Mutt successor is ‘legal representative’, can get compensation: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that on the death of the mathadhipati in a road accident, the mutt or his successor would be the legal representative, entitling compensation for the “loss of dependency”.

A division bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice Tyagaraja N Invally passed the order recently, allowing the appeal filed by S B Shivamurthy Shivachary Hiremutt, a priest of the mutt from Yadgir district.

Hiremutt became the successor of the mutt following the death of Sutreshwar Shivacharya Swamiji, priest of Bale Honnur Shrimad Rambapur Virsinhasan Mutt, at the age of 55, in an accident on May 20, 2011.

Through this order, the compensation has been enhanced to Rs 5.94 lakh, including Rs 5,54,400 for loss of dependency, from the total compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh awarded by the Motor Vehicle Accident Tribunal.

Hiremutt challenged the order, dated September 1, 2023, passed by the tribunal, declining the compensation under ‘loss of dependency’ on the ground that the successor of the mutt was not a legal representative to claim it.

“The tribunal, in our considered opinion, has fallen into error by holding that a mathadhipati is an ascetic who severs all connections with his natural family, and that, as such, there can be no dependency,” the court said.