Students harassed Karnataka? Cancel college affiliation: Expert

BENGALURU: With several cases of teachers and lecturers harassing students coming to light recently, concerns have been raised over the safety of students, especially girls. Many students have also been pushed to the extreme of dying by suicide.

Thousands of students face physical or mental harassment, but only a few come forward and complain with the majority choosing to keep quiet, fearing stigma. Vimala KS, a women rights activist, said, “Every school provides gender sensitivity and sex education, but the government should implement the rules strictly. If there is a case of sexual harassment in any educational institution, the state and central governments should take responsibility. Especially in private institutions, such cases get settled unofficially, as their reputation would be at stake. The government and courts should take such cases seriously and hand out stringent punishment.”

TD Kemparaju, a former vice-chancellor of Bengaluru North University, said awareness and counselling can help prevent such incidents. “While parents and students should be encouraged to report any untoward incident to the management. There should be an effective counselling mechanism, where students feel safe to report and discuss any case of harassment by the teaching or non-teaching staff. Educational institutions should collaborate with the police and NSS to raise awareness,” he said.

He also suggested that the government must not renew the affiliation for institutes that have reported repeated cases of sexual harassment. “The teachers’ mentality also plays a key role. The government must create a special portal for students to report harassment. Institutions should do robust background verification,” he said.