ED attaches Rs 51.28 crore assets of Deepak Cables

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth around Rs 51.28crore (having market value of over Rs 150crore) in a bank fraud, diversion and siphoning of loan funds case by Deepak Cables (India) Ltd (DCIL), its managing director K Venkateshwara Rao, director Satyavathy Ball, and their associated entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED, in an official release on Thursday, stated that it had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI, Banking Securities Fraud Branch (BS&FB), Bengaluru. The scheduled offences relate to criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal misconduct resulting in wrongful loss to consortium banks.

“The investigation under PMLA revealed that DCIL and its promoters fraudulently obtained and enjoyed various credit facilities from consortium banks by submitting manipulated financial statements, inflated stock statements and false debtor statements,” the central agency stated.

“The investigation further established that the accused persons diverted and siphoned off bank loan funds through a network of related companies, including Surya Transmission Ltd, Adhunik Power Transmission Ltd, Dandeli Ferro Pvt Ltd, Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd, Venkatesh Industries, Maruthi Engineering Works, Universal Transmission Line Products, KGN Electricals and other connected entities by creating fictitious sale and purchase transactions without actual movement of goods,” added the ED.