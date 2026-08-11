Actor Prakash Raj's name not deleted from electoral roll, Bengaluru civic body clarifies

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has clarified that actor Prakash Raj's name remains registered on the electoral roll for Shanthinagar Assembly constituency and has not been deleted as part of the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR).

In a release, the corporation said Raj's name was actively registered at Serial Number 970, Part Number 1 of the 163 Shanthinagar Assembly Constituency as of June 16, 2026, the date on which electoral roll data was frozen for SIR activities.

The clarification came after a video featuring Raj went viral on social media on Tuesday, alleging that his name had been deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR despite him being born and raised in Bengaluru.

During house-to-house verification conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) for the concerned part, it was found that Raj had permanently shifted from his registered address at No. 266, Garden Apartment.

The BLO conducted an official inquiry with neighbours and the property manager. The owner of the flat also confirmed by telephone that Raj had not been residing there for the past four years and that other tenants were currently living in the flat.

Based on their statements, a spot mahazar (spot inspection report) was drawn and Raj's voter status was officially marked as "Shifted". The action was carried out in accordance with due process and the statutory guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India, the corporation said.

The release further stated that the Corporation Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer (Central) spoke to Raj over the telephone.

"The actor confirms he is not residing at the said address but residing in Shantinagar Assembly Constituency in a different address. Later, through BLO Form-6 may be processed in the present residing address. it is hereby informed that the allegations made by Prakash Raj are verified and found not true," the release said.