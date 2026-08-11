Actor Prakash Raj claims his name deleted from electoral rolls in Bengaluru during SIR process

Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday claimed that his name had been removed from the electoral rolls in Bengaluru during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

In a video post he shared on his 'X' account, the actor said claimed that he was one of the 65 lakh voters whose voting rights have been deleted after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

".....I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose vote rights have been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SIR. nice joke no? I was born in this constituency. I lived in this constituency, I had my schooling, college, theatre here and for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency," the National award winning multi-lingual actor said.

Raj said he will see what would be the process to get back his voter ID.

"Well, the joke is nice. Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through. Kya kya kagaz dikhana padega (what all papers will I have to show) to get back my voter ID?," the actor said.