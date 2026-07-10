Actor Prakash Raj gets bail in multiple voter ID case

BENGALURU: A city-based court on Friday granted bail to multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj in connection with a case relating to charges that the actor possessed multiple voter identity cards in three different states, including Karnataka.
The actor appeared before the 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)court after the court had reissued a nonbailable warrant (NBW) against him for reportedly failing to respond to court notices.
After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail on furnishing a cash surety of Rs 4000 to the actor after recalling the NBW. The actor's counsel told the court that the summons had never been served on his client, and he came to know about it through media reports and other reliable sources.
As the actor reportedly failed to appear before the court despite earlier summons and warrants, the NBW was reissued on June 12.
Advocate K Dilip Kumar had filed a complaint against the actor in 2019 at the Halasuru Gate police station, alleging that the latter, who has enrolled as a voter in Shantinagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru, has his name figuring in two assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and another assembly constituency in Telangana and it was a violation under sections 31 and 125A of the Representation of the People Act,1950.
Alleging no action by the Halasuru Gate police, Kumar approached the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and even the Election Commission of India. He finally moved the court after receiving no response again, and filed a private complaint against the actor.