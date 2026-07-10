Actor Prakash Raj gets bail in multiple voter ID case

BENGALURU: A city-based court on Friday granted bail to multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj in connection with a case relating to charges that the actor possessed multiple voter identity cards in three different states, including Karnataka.

The actor appeared before the 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)court after the court had reissued a nonbailable warrant (NBW) against him for reportedly failing to respond to court notices.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail on furnishing a cash surety of Rs 4000 to the actor after recalling the NBW. The actor's counsel told the court that the summons had never been served on his client, and he came to know about it through media reports and other reliable sources.