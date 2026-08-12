Bengaluru Urban tops PRC applications amid SIR: Revenue Department

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban district recorded the highest number of Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) applications from the announcement date till August 10, according to the state’s revenue department.

The government received 54,987 applications in the same period, of which 17,150 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by 10,525 (Kalaburagi) and 8,991 (Bidar).

Of the total applications, 1,212 have been approved, and 1,072 have been rejected. The maximum have been rejected in Bidar with 559 applications, followed by 303 in Kalaburagi. In the case of Bengaluru urban, no application has been processed so far.

“A PRC is only limited to the election's Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Thus, the applications are more from urban areas like Bengaluru, where the requirement is for a limited purpose,” an official from the revenue department said. Though he said the number of applications is very low, and this was expected.

Data showed 285 applications were raised in Bengaluru Rural and 315 in Bengaluru South, of which none were processed so far. The data also showed that 2,284 applications were listed as disposed.

During the same period, the number for caste and income certificates across the state was high at 409,001 applications.

The official further added there has also been a rise in the applications for caste and income certificates after the state government announced door-to-door delivery. “Citizens are seeing a greater benefit in income and caste certificates as they also include permanent residence addresses and the certificate can be used for multiple purposes,” he said.