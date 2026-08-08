PRC aimed at helping citizens establish residency during SIR, say Karnataka revenue officials

BENGALURU: After the state government issued orders for the distribution of Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs), Revenue Department officials said the move is aimed at helping citizens during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, besides enabling them to avail themselves of various benefits offered by the state government.

The SIR exercise is being undertaken by the Election Commission of India. It began on June 30, and the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 19, 2026.

A PRC issued by a competent state authority is among the 12 documents that citizens can submit to establish their identity and residence.

“To help citizens avail themselves of various schemes and for the SIR exercise, the state government took the decision to issue PRCs. The Revenue Department currently offers 43 services, and this will be the 44th. The PRC is like any other document that establishes that a person is a resident of Karnataka and helps establish their identity. Anyone who has been residing in the state since 2014 can apply for a PRC,” a senior Revenue Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Explaining the need to issue PRCs while the SIR is underway, the official said the government took the decision because the certificate is listed as one of the documents that can be submitted with the SIR form. “The same exercise was carried out in West Bengal in 1999 and 2006. Karnataka is following the same path,” the official said.