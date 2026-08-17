Bengaluru: NLSIU students oppose invite to CJI, BCI chief

BENGALURU: Students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU, Bengaluru) were quick to follow National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR, Hyderabad) students in opposing the attendance of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra at the NLSIU convocation.

An open letter opposing their presence at the convocation has been signed by 165 students from NLSIU’s graduating class of 2026, another 409 students in the current batch and 128 alumni.

“At the time of opening this letter for signatures, we are aware that the BCI has closed all proceedings against NALSAR. However, the fact that such unconstitutional and illegal ‘proceedings’ can be initiated by a statutory body against students and faculty members of a public university in the first place does not alter the nature or the larger impact of such actions or dilute the responsibility of the Chairman and the BCI.

At no point, even after the recall of the ban on enrolment and the inquiry order, has the BCI acknowledged the arbitrary and illegal nature of its actions. Hence, we issue this statement to set the record straight and prevent such events from happening in the future,” the statement read.