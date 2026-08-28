Damage to Krumbiegel’s grave sparks call for urgent restoration at Bengaluru cemetery

BENGALURU: The damaged headstone of renowned landscape architect and horticulturist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel at Hosur Road cemetery has left his family deeply distressed, prompting heritage organisation 'Heritage Beku' to seek an urgent inspection and restoration of the grave.

Krumbiegel, whose work shaped Bengaluru’s gardens and landscapes, is buried at Gate 1, Plot 6, Row 7, Grave 6 in the cemetery. His contribution to Lalbagh and the city’s horticultural heritage remains an important part of Bengaluru’s history. His great-granddaughter, Alyia Krumbiegel, said the damage was deeply personal for the family.

“As his great-granddaughter, this is not simply a damaged headstone to me. It is the final resting place of a man who devoted so much of his life to India and particularly, to the gardens, trees and landscape of Bengaluru,” she said.

Alyia said she was informed that a branch had fallen and caused the damage. “Seeing his headstone broken is distressing. A grave is a place of remembrance, dignity and respect..,” she said. Several people had reached out to the family and offered to help restore the headstone, she said. Lalbagh officials are also expected to assess the damage. Heritage Beku has written to Bengaluru City Police and the Horticulture department seeking a joint inspection.