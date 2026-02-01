Kogilu evictees told to submit papers for verification again

BENGALURU: About 40 days after the demolition of their homes at Kogilu for encroaching government land meant for a comprehensive waste management plant, housing department officials called 164 slum dwellers to Haj Bhavan on Thursday. They were asked to submit their documents, including bank passbook, domicile certificate, income and caste certificate, ration card, Aadhaar and voter ID Card.

The dwellers said all the necessary documents were provided during surveys held earlier for homes under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited at Byappanahalli near Chagaletti. The housing department also helped the dwellers apply for houses under the Ashraya Yojana.

A senior official from the housing department said that over 200 applications have been received for houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited and some are from Kogilu. But many slum dwellers from Fakeer Colony and surroundings are not applying for the scheme. All the poor can apply for houses under Ashraya Yojana and the Ashraya Committee decides based on the documents to allot houses.

“They did not know how to apply under the Ashraya Yojana. As there were over 150 dwellers, they were asked to come to Haj Bhavan. The facility was used to help them apply online for the scheme. We have not given them any assurance. The committee will verify the documents,” said the official.