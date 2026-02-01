Lifestyle changes, long screen exposure reasons for uptick in dry eye disease

BENGALURU: Dry Eye Disease (DED) is emerging as a significant and underdiagnosed public health concern, increasingly affecting all age groups according to experts speaking at the 3rd Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Society (DEOSS) Congress held here on Saturday.

Dr Rohit Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, highlighted that nearly 30 per cent of his daily practice now involves dry eye patients. “Earlier, dry eye was considered an adult condition, but lifestyle changes, prolonged screen exposure, pollution, and systemic conditions have expanded its prevalence,” he said.

Dr Shetty emphasised the importance of personalised treatment guided by tear biomarkers, which help detect inflammation, underlying systemic causes, and guide therapy. AI-based tools can further identify responders and non-responders, optimise drug combinations, and predict potential complications.” Dr Ananth Bhandary, President-Elect of the Karnataka Ophthalmic Society stressed that simple tissue or unmedicated wipes are not sufficient, and suggested medicated wipes containing castor oil, coconut oil, and tea tree oil to reduce inflammation and infection.

He noted that pollution, air-conditioning, and excessive screen use, contribute to the rising prevalence of DED. Experts warned that while lubricating drops provide temporary relief, targeted anti-inflammatory and anti-infective therapy is crucial. Improper treatment or overuse of antibiotics can lead to resistance and worsen outcomes. Early intervention is key to prevent complications such as keratoconus progression and impaired surgical results.