Turning pain into purpose

BELAGAVI: Branded, boycotted and broken by stigma after being diagnosed HIV-positive, Nagaratna Ramagouda of Belagavi refused to let discrimination define her life. Instead, she turned her pain into purpose by establishing Ashraya Foundation, which has become a source of hope for hundreds of HIV-affected women and children across Karnataka.
Nagaratna’s parents got her married to Ramagouda, an autorickshaw driver at Chikkodi, when she was just 16. Soon, Nagaratna’s dream of a happy married life turned into a nightmare when she and her husband tested positive for HIV.
“Six months after we got married, Ramagouda tested positive for HIV. At his insistence, I too underwent the test and it returned positive. I was shattered. I sank into depression and barely stepped out of our house,” Nagaratna told TNSE.
As the news spread, families and friends kept away from them. The couple faced a social boycott and was forced to leave Chikkodi for Belagavi. A few years later, Ramagouda passed away, while a determined Nagaratna fought on.
Nagaratna, also known as Safala, soon realised that the stigma harmed more than the virus. She saw many HIV-affected people losing hope, denied dignity, employment and social acceptance. This led her to take a bold decision. On May 1, 2016, she set up the Ashraya Foundation at Mahantesh Nagar in Belagavi along with Archana Vinod Padmannavar and Pramila Jagadeesh Kadrolli, who serve as its executive trustees. Nagaratna is its president.
“The Government Hospital in Belagavi played a significant role in implementing my welfare initiatives. Continuous encouragement from the hospital staff led me to establish Ashraya Foundation,” she said.
Ashraya became Karnataka’s first care home dedicated to HIV/AIDS-affected orphan girls and widows, providing free shelter, food, education, medical help and livelihood skills to them.
With limited government assistance, Ashraya runs purely on donations and public support. It has conducted over 400 activities in eight years, touching thousands of lives. In association with the Humanity Foundation, Belagavi, which works with the transgender community, Ashraya conducts awareness sessions on sex, gender and sexuality.
With support from the Mrunalini Foundation and district hospitals, Ashraya has provided grocery and nutritional support to 39 HIV and MDR TB co-infected patients for six months.
Ashraya has also provided protein and nutritional support to 25 HIV/TB co-infected individuals in Gokak for six months, and education kits to HIV-affected children in Gokak and Chikkodi with support from SVYM’s Vihan project.
Ashraya also works as a frontline relief provider during natural disasters. When floods and landslides hit Belagavi district recently, Ashraya distributed food kits, tarpaulins, blankets and toiletries to the affected in seven villages with support from the Yuva Shakti Seva Foundation and Mitra Seva Balag.
Nagaratna’s main focus is on education of HIV affected and underprivileged children. Ashraya has provided education kits to over 250 such children in Belagavi and 125 kits to children in Khanapur taluk. It has also provided lunch boxes to 150 HIV-positive children through a programme, “Champion in Me”, in Dharwad.
During the pandemic, it distributed grocery kits to pregnant and lactating HIV-positive women in Bailhongal, Gokak and Athani taluks. Along with Rajashree Swa Udyog Sangh, HIV-positive girls associated with Ashraya made 64,000 masks and donated them to civil hospitals and ART centres.
Nagaratna today stands as a symbol of courage. Forced into marriage at 16 and living with HIV since then, guiding hundreds of people, her journey redefines survival.
Awards
In recognition of her contribution to society, Nagaratna has been honoured with Child Welfare Award by the Women and Child Welfare Department (Government of Karnataka), Mahila Sadhaki Award by Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala, Women Achievers Award by Central GST Department, Real Hero Award by Zee TV, Nari Narayani Award by Public TV Bengaluru, Spurtiya Chilume Award by Karnataka Qatar Sangh and Mahila Manikya Award by News First Channel of Bengaluru