Turning pain into purpose

BELAGAVI: Branded, boycotted and broken by stigma after being diagnosed HIV-positive, Nagaratna Ramagouda of Belagavi refused to let discrimination define her life. Instead, she turned her pain into purpose by establishing Ashraya Foundation, which has become a source of hope for hundreds of HIV-affected women and children across Karnataka.

Nagaratna’s parents got her married to Ramagouda, an autorickshaw driver at Chikkodi, when she was just 16. Soon, Nagaratna’s dream of a happy married life turned into a nightmare when she and her husband tested positive for HIV.

“Six months after we got married, Ramagouda tested positive for HIV. At his insistence, I too underwent the test and it returned positive. I was shattered. I sank into depression and barely stepped out of our house,” Nagaratna told TNSE.

As the news spread, families and friends kept away from them. The couple faced a social boycott and was forced to leave Chikkodi for Belagavi. A few years later, Ramagouda passed away, while a determined Nagaratna fought on.

Nagaratna, also known as Safala, soon realised that the stigma harmed more than the virus. She saw many HIV-affected people losing hope, denied dignity, employment and social acceptance. This led her to take a bold decision. On May 1, 2016, she set up the Ashraya Foundation at Mahantesh Nagar in Belagavi along with Archana Vinod Padmannavar and Pramila Jagadeesh Kadrolli, who serve as its executive trustees. Nagaratna is its president.

“The Government Hospital in Belagavi played a significant role in implementing my welfare initiatives. Continuous encouragement from the hospital staff led me to establish Ashraya Foundation,” she said.

Ashraya became Karnataka’s first care home dedicated to HIV/AIDS-affected orphan girls and widows, providing free shelter, food, education, medical help and livelihood skills to them.