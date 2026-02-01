What made Roy end life? Realty firm seeks probe

BENGALURU: What made chairman of Confident Group, CJ Roy, to pull the trigger on himself on Friday afternoon? In a complaint filed with Ashok Nagar police station, TA Joseph, Managing Director of Confident Group, demanded a thorough probe in to the circumstances that led to the businessman’s death.

In his five-page complaint, Joseph has stated that around 3 pm on Friday, Roy arrived at the office on Langford Road along with him. Roy had come to give a statement to the Income-Tax department officials.

“Roy went to his cabin. A little later, Roy informed me that he wished to speak to his mother and I went outside. After about 10 minutes, when I returned, the security person informed me that Roy had instructed them not to allow anyone to enter his cabin.

Again after 10 minutes, I went to the cabin and knocked on the door, but there was no response. We then broke open the door and entered the cabin.

Upon entering the cabin, we found Roy sitting in his chair with blood on his shirt. We immediately called for an ambulance and he was shifted to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout," the complaint stated.

The complainant sought a detailed investigation into the matter to ascertain what pressure would have made Roy to take the extreme step.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline:

Tele MANAS counsellors at: 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416