Yelahanka flyover work to be completed by September end: M Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: The Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), M Maheshwar Rao, directed officials to ensure that the Yelahanka flyover project is completed by the end of September 2026.

Rao emphasised that the land for which relinquished deeds have been issued by the civic body must be taken into custody and fenced. While inspecting localities in Bengaluru North City Corporation limits on Saturday, he said that the 2-km-long flyover on Doddaballapur Main Road has achieved about 70% progress.

“Officials must ensure that contractors complete the remaining works within the stipulated timeline in September 2026,” he said. “Out of the total 56 pillars, 51 pillars have already been completed, and the remaining five need construction.

Of the 447 segments, 351 segments have already been erected, and 96 segments are still pending. Construction is done only during the night as the road experiences continuous vehicular movement in the day” he added.

Rao also spoke about the white topping work on a 5-km stretch of the Hennur-Bagalur Road. He said that on one side of the road, the white topping is complete for 4 km. The remaining 1 km must be completed in 15 days. White topping on the other side will be taken up within one month.

The railway underbridge (RUB) work at Yelahanka is completed on one side, including box pushing. Work on the other side has stalled midway due to land acquisition issues. He instructed officials to resolve the railway land-related issues and complete the remaining work at the earliest. He also directed that steps be taken to widen the road.