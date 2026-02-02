In For A Change: Prominent Bengalureans on Union Budget 2026 presented on Sunday

Sharath M Gayakwad, paralympic swimmer and Arjuna awardee

The Khelo India Mission announcement is promising because the lack of good sporting equipment is a major issue we face. We get locally-manufactured, cheap products for training. Coaches also need to adapt to new tech and techniques. In para sports, classification is a major challenge that needs to be addressed; athletes have to spend from their own pockets to travel abroad just to be classified. We also lack racing exposure. Para swimming only has one state and national championship a year. When there are more competitions, we can push harder and match world-class performances. Sports need a roadmap and if you start working on it, only then can you achieve targets after four or five years. We have government facilities, but they are not maintained well, and coaches are often on one or two-year contracts, so we don’t see long-term commitment.