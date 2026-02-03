Bengaluru eyes Rs 100 crore incentive for municipal bonds to boost infrastructure

BENGALURU: To incentivise municipalities and develop urban areas, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that an incentive of Rs 100 crore would be provided for a single bond issuance of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Will this help Bengaluru, which is highly dependent on funds, especially from the state government, to raise money for big-ticket infrastructure?

It should be noted that Bengaluru was the first city in India to issue the country’s first-ever municipal bond in 1997 through the erstwhile Bangalore Municipal Corporation, raising Rs 125 crore which was used to improve the city’s infrastructure.

Civic evangelist V Ravichandar said that in general, the municipal bond market as a source of funding is huge in developed countries. He, however, said we need to think along these lines with fiscal responsibility on utilisation and plans to service the bonds. “The Central government incentive will goad cities to consider bonds,” Ravichandar said, and added that they should be need-based and structured carefully.

Former bureaucrat K Jairaj, who served in different capacities including Commissioner of Bangalore Mahanagara Palike, said, “In 1997, Bengaluru was the first city to raise funds through municipal bonds. They were used for the development of major arterial roads.