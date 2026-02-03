Bengaluru to impose 100 pc penalty on business licence renewals from April

BENGALURU: From April 1, the fine imposed will be 100% of the renewal of business licences that comes with a set of terms and conditions, stated a circular issued by Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.

According to a GBA release, licence holders are advised to renew their licences for 1 to 5 financial years at their convenience. The renewal fee may be limited to the financial year requested by the entrepreneur and is to be paid accordingly.

“From 01-03-2026 to 31-03-2026, the licence fee will have to be paid along with a penalty of 25% of the licence renewal fee and from 01-04-2026, the penalty of 100% will have to be paid along with the business licence fee,” the release stated quoting Rao.

The applicants can pay their licence fee online or through a bank challan at Canara Bank. To avoid the penalty, applicants can pay the fee between February 1-28, 2026. “The entire renewal process must be completed only through the online mode,” the release added.

In residential areas, trade licences started after 2015; on roads less than 40 feet wide will be withheld and rejected with endorsement as per zonal regulations. “On roads wider than 40 feet in residential areas, only specified and permitted trades will be renewed within prescribed limits; all others will be withheld and rejected with endorsement,” the release stated.

Similarly, if complaints are received that businesses are operating fully or partially in unauthorised or plan-violating buildings, or in parking areas or rooftops, licence renewal will be withheld and rejected.