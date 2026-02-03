Bengaluru to impose 100 pc penalty on business licence renewals from April

BENGALURU: From April 1, the fine imposed will be 100% of the renewal of business licences that comes with a set of terms and conditions, stated a circular issued by Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.
According to a GBA release, licence holders are advised to renew their licences for 1 to 5 financial years at their convenience. The renewal fee may be limited to the financial year requested by the entrepreneur and is to be paid accordingly.
“From 01-03-2026 to 31-03-2026, the licence fee will have to be paid along with a penalty of 25% of the licence renewal fee and from 01-04-2026, the penalty of 100% will have to be paid along with the business licence fee,” the release stated quoting Rao.
The applicants can pay their licence fee online or through a bank challan at Canara Bank. To avoid the penalty, applicants can pay the fee between February 1-28, 2026. “The entire renewal process must be completed only through the online mode,” the release added.
In residential areas, trade licences started after 2015; on roads less than 40 feet wide will be withheld and rejected with endorsement as per zonal regulations. “On roads wider than 40 feet in residential areas, only specified and permitted trades will be renewed within prescribed limits; all others will be withheld and rejected with endorsement,” the release stated.
Similarly, if complaints are received that businesses are operating fully or partially in unauthorised or plan-violating buildings, or in parking areas or rooftops, licence renewal will be withheld and rejected.
Establishments generating over 100 kg of waste must provide proof of on-site waste processing and disposal, or submit agreements with empanelled vendors for proper waste management before renewal. Marriage halls must provide a written declaration of compliance with office orders and submit photographs displaying the order on the premises for the renewal process. Hotels, restaurants and food service establishments must submit written declarations confirming compliance with the plastic ban.
Posters must be displayed on business premises regarding the plastic ban and avoiding single-use items, and separate bins must be maintained for wet waste (green) and dry waste (blue). Waste must be disposed of scientifically, the release stressed.
Health officers, deputy health officers, and medical officers of health of the five city corporations under GBA have been instructed to implement the renewal process for 2026-27 without ambiguity.
GBA TO AUCTION PROPERTIES OF TAX DEFAULTERS, RECOVER RS 437CR
BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will auction properties of property tax defaulters on February 17. Around 7,000 property owners in the five municipal corporations under the GBA have total property tax dues of more than Rs 437 crore. According to the authority, notices were sent to the property owners to clear the dues. But, since they have not paid the tax, property attachment orders have been issued.
“In view of non-payment of tax with interest even after the issuance of attachment orders, as a last resort, these properties have been scheduled for auction on February 17 at the offices of the joint commissioners of the respective zones,” said a release. The property owners concerned can skip the auction process if they make the online payment immediately through https://BBMPTax.karnataka.gov.in.
Central City
B81,26,73,674
North City
B79,83,21,206
East City
B1,19,90,83,835
West City
B84, 23, 96, 894
South City
B72, 30, 71,705
Total
B4,37, 55, 50,314