Dye-namic ties: B'luru experts on Indian textiles gaining global visibility

When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during her recent visit to India, stepped out in a bright yellow Bandhani-inspired ensemble, readied by Indian designers, the image travelled far beyond fashion headlines. It marked a shift, where Indian textiles are no longer viewed as ceremonial or regional but as a part of the global fashion language.

For Pawan Mehta, founder-CEO of brand Nuvrah Luxury, when someone like Leyen wears Bandhani, it suggests that local textiles are becoming legible within contemporary power dressing. “That shift matters. It’s where long-term relevance is built. The craft stops being about geography; it’s about technique, time and intelligence of making,” Mehta says, adding that the challenge is ensuring evolution without flattening its nuance.

Designer Laxmi Krishna sees it through the lens of soft power with fashion being used as a form of non-verbal communication. “When a global figure wears a craft that involves intricate, labour-intensive hand-tying by artisans in Gujarat and Rajasthan, it shows intent. It moves beyond a generic ‘Indian look’ to a specific homage to regional heritage.”