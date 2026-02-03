Roy was dealing with stress, depression, finds SIT

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death by suicide of Confident Group chairman Chiriankandath Joseph Roy, popularly known as CJ Roy, has found that he was dealing with severe mental stress and depression, and undergoing counselling by a psychiatrist. A day before Roy took the extreme step, he is said to have met the psychiatrist in Jayanagar.

When SIT officers visited the scene of crime, they found Roy’s room was soundproof. When Roy shot himself around 3.15pm Friday, none of his employees in the office heard the gunshot. A team of IT officers at the scene of crime was reportedly questioned by the SIT. The IT officials have been instructed not to leave the city without permission from the Investigating Officer.

The SIT is also recording statements of Confident Group staff and Roy’s family members. The family will be questioned to ascertain if Roy had any professional threats. The statements of 63-year-old TA Joseph, managing director of Confident Group, the complainant in the case, is also being recorded.

Unnecessary speculation: HM

Home Minister G Parameshwara told the media that unnecessary speculation should not be made in the suicide case. Responding to allegations by Roy’s close associates, claiming the suicide was due to harassment by Income Tax officials, Parameshwara said the government formed an SIT to stop speculation. The SIT report will throw light if anybody has a role in the suicide. The government on Saturday constituted the SIT comprising officers from Bengaluru City Police, with Joint Commissioner (West) C Vamsi Krishna as its head.