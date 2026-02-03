We have moved far beyond the need for Western approbation: Prasad Bidapa

It is time we stopped viewing the presence of Indian textiles on the global stage through the lens of a ‘breakthrough’. We aren’t seeking a seat at the table; we own the table. Whether it is the intricate resist dyeing of Bandhani or our peerless hand-woven silks and embroideries, these are not mere ‘trends’, they are an uninterrupted heritage of excellence. I see these shifts keeping in mind that the West’s appreciation is a footnote, not the headline. When a leader like Ursula von der Leyen wears Bandhani, it isn’t a moment of ‘validation’ for us. It is a moment of access for her. She was fortunate to access the vision of designers who have spent decades refining these crafts. It functions as diplomacy, yes, but let’s be clear: the ‘shift’ is in the West finally developing the eye to recognise what we have always known to be luxury. Bandhani’s transition from regional identity to international silhouettes is a natural evolution. Our designers, the likes of Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Ritu Kumar, have been doing this for years. Moving a craft into a contemporary silhouette doesn’t strip it of its soul; it proves its versatility. It’s not about fitting in globally, it’s about the craft being so robust that it can inhabit any form without losing its identity.
Symbolic vs Structural Benefits
A single moment on a global stage is purely symbolic unless it is backed by the work of revivalists and designers who ensure the supply chain is ethical and the artisan is respected. While a high-profile moment creates a ‘spike’ in interest, the real benefit comes from the sustained, quiet work of Indian design houses that provide consistent livelihoods to artisan clusters year-round.
Why the Global Resonance Now?
The world is finally tiring of the soulnessness of fast fashion. They are looking for cultural storytelling and the hand-made aesthetic, which India has in abundance. But while they call it sustainability, we call it our way of life. We have practised slow, mindful creation for centuries. The West is just catching up to the vocabulary.
Responsibility in Translation: Reinterpretation vs Dilution
The responsibility of the designer is to be a custodian, not just a stylist.
Reinterpretation: Enhancing the craft’s relevance through modern cuts while keeping the technique authentic.
Dilution: Simplifying the process or using machines to mimic the hand-tied knots of Bandhani just to meet a price point.
The line is drawn at the integrity of the process. If you lose the ‘hand’ of the artisan, you’ve lost the craft.
Long-term Luxury or Novelty?
We have moved far beyond the need for Western approbation. Indian textiles are already a staple of global luxury because there is no other country that offers this level of complexity in hand-weaving and embellishment. It isn’t a novelty phase; it is the establishment of a permanent standard. We aren’t a passing fancy; we are the blueprint.
Adapting Bandhani for Diplomatic Settings
To adapt Bandhani without losing its soul, I would focus on subtlety and structure.
Fabric: Using heavy silks or hand-loomed wools to give the garment a formal, architectural drape.
Scale: Using Shikari or fine Ekdali dots in monochromatic or muted palettes (deep indigos, charcoal, or ivory) rather than the traditional vibrant festive colours.
The goal is to let the texture speak louder than the pattern.