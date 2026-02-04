Bengaluru East RTO exceeds December revenue target

BENGALURU: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Kasthurinagar (Bengaluru East), has exceeded its monthly revenue collection target for December 2025 by Rs 43.62 crore. The office was assigned a target of Rs 85.58 crore for the month, but achieved collections amounting to Rs 129.20 crore.

Officials said this marks the first time in the last five years that the RTO has exceeded its monthly target by such a large margin. In comparison, during August 2024 in the 2024-25 financial year, the office had collected Rs 112.99 crore against a target of Rs 110.55 crore.

For the financial year 2025-26, the RTO has been given an annual revenue target of Rs 1,027 crore. The strong performance in December is seen as an indicator of the office’s improved functioning under the leadership of Regional Transport Officer GP Krishnananda.

Revenue gains were primarily driven by registration tax from new vehicles, compounding fees collected in enforcement cases, tax collected from vehicles registered in other states but operating in Karnataka beyond the permissible period and various routine departmental fees and taxes, according to RTO officials.