Dharmaraya Temple Management Committee accuses Muzrai officials of stealing gold

BENGALURU: K Satish, former president at The Dharmaraya Temple Management Committee alleged on Tuesday that the executive officer Nagaraj appointed by the Karnataka government to oversee Karaga and daily administration has allegedly stolen gold necklace weighing 122 grams from the temple.

He also alleged that officials demand Rs 2 lakh cut for every Rs 10 lakhs grant release. Satish claimed, “The incident happened in the first week of October. It took two months to get the video evidence through RTI. The video exposed the official carrying a jewel. He is placed under suspension now.”

The official pleaded innocence stating that the jewel was taken outside the temple premises for ‘testing’. The Muzrai commissioner, Sharath B, confirmed said the complainant has been asked to furnish the proof of the allegation against officials, and the claims will be verified.

Satish claimed that Muzrai officials like tahsildar Aravind Babu, additional deputy commissioner Jagadish, former executive officer Naveen and assistant commissioner Purushotham all work as a unit and the EOs are asked to operate on behalf of them. Aravind Babu said he is in the hospital and cannot comment.

“The former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike used to give Rs 1.5 crores for the Karaga for the last two years. Now that temple is under Muzrai’s custody for the last 10 years, it wants to lay hands on the money,” he alleged.