Karnataka HC upholds grant of land for PSK in Koramangala

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the grant of a three-acre parcel of land in different survey numbers in Koramangala to the Ministry of External Affairs for the construction of a Regional Passport Office.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha passed the order recently, dismissing the public interest litigation filed by Dr B R Ambedkar Youth Social and Cultural Welfare Trust.

The court noted that the three acres are under the ownership of the Public Works Department, and therefore, it was proposed to rectify the survey numbers. Accordingly, the state government passed an order, dated January 25, 2023, amending the Government Order dated November 19, 1994, to provide the details of the land of different survey numbers granted to the Ministry of External Affairs.

In view of the amendment for allotting the land to the central government, the assumption on which the petition rests does not hold good. Undisputedly, the central government is occupying the land as allotted to it, the court added.