‘Namma 112’ gets 5.22 lakh calls, ensures public safety in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: From calls to report an accident, safety issue, crime or health emergency to cases of domestic violence, issues of senior citizens/live alone people, road rage, noise pollution, suicide bid and drug abuse, technology has not only expanded the outreach and service of Bengaluru City Police (BCP) with the upgraded new-age 112 -- the pan-India emergency number -- but also accelerated access and delivery to callers.

Namma 112, the 24/7 police helpline, received 5,22,742 calls for service (CFS) in 2025, an increase of more than 80,000 CFS since 2024. Interestingly, of 5,22,742 CFS, around 1,15,000 were women callers. To assume that the calls had to do with domestic violence would be an assumption driven by stereotype. “A majority of CFS from women had to do with some unusual activity/incident that may have either occurred in their surroundings or they would have witnessed it, like a road accident or some mishap or brawl in the neighbourhood or street,” Joint Commissioner, Administration, Kuldeep Jain told TNIE.

On two occasions since December last year, some alert citizens called the helpline to report suspicious activity of some people in and around a car, which was parked for some time and perhaps abandoned. When the Hoysala team reached the spot, it found contraband drugs inside the parked car.

“Bengaluru City Police are cracking down on drugs and peddlers. We would like more people to report such crimes to 112 so that quick action is taken. Delivery of contraband drugs is becoming a challenge because of increased awareness and surveillance. Possibly, the trafficker dumped the drugs in the parked car and shared the location with his/her customer,” added the officer.