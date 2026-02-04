Short flyover to come up near Iblur Junction in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to prepare a blueprint for constructing an additional flyover near Iblur Junction on Outer Ring Road (ORR). Rao’s instruction comes in the backdrop of traffic between Marathahalli and HSR, especially near Iblur Junction. There is also a proposal to comprehensively develop the road from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram on the city’s ORR.

“The construction of an additional flyover near Iblur Junction will reduce traffic congestion. I have instructed officials to prepare a blueprint to construct a flyover in a short period using new technology,” he said, adding that there is a need for an 800-meter flyover near Iblur Junction. The comprehensive plan will include the estimated cost of the project, time required to complete the work, and construction model.

In coordination with Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), steps should be taken for comprehensive development, including the installation of High Raised Pedestrian Crossings (HRPC) at Silk Board Junction, and implementation of precautionary measures to prevent flooding, the GBA chief said.

Currently, Metro pile cap work is in progress at the junction, and officials have been instructed to complete the work quickly, without causing any disruption to vehicular traffic.

“A plan is being prepared to ease traffic congestion by developing the ORR service road and footpath. BMRCL is working on the footpath and median, and coordinating with Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-Smile) officials. They have been instructed to finalise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) so that ongoing works are not repeated,” he added.