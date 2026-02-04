The charm of coffee table books

In a world increasingly dominated by fleeting digital moments, coffee table books continue to hold a timeless appeal. One such book that moved me deeply was Humans of New York, by photographer Brandon Stanton. What began as a simple project of photographing strangers on the streets of New York City grew into a global movement rooted in empathy. Through candid portraits and personal narratives, the book reveals the extraordinary in the ordinary. With its clean design and emotional resonance, Humans of New York has become a mirror to our shared humanity.

Inspired by this idea, our own non-profit, the India Inclusion Foundation, embarked on a journey to tell untold stories – digitally first and then through the medium of a coffee table book. Everyone is Good at Something, captured by photographer Vicky Roy and edited by CK Meena, showcases the lives of persons with disabilities across India. These are stories of resilience, dignity and quiet triumph.

Pioneers like Roli Books and Mapin Publishing have, for decades, celebrated Indian heritage through richly produced volumes. Founded in 1978 by Pramod Kapoor, Roli Books carved a niche for itself by blending rigorous research with high-end design. Kapoor’s Gandhi: An Illustrated Biography remains a standout – an intimate, photo-rich portrayal of the Mahatma’s life. Then there’s Bollywood Posters by Jerry Pinto and Sheena Sippy – an exuberant tribute to the dazzling, kitschy art of Indian cinema posters.

Another gem is Paper Jewels by Omar Khan – a Mapin publication and a labour of love that brings together over 500 rare Indian picture postcards from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These images capture not just monuments but also moods, people, and everyday moments that history often forgets.

The history of coffee table books goes back to the 19th century, when oversized folios featuring art, science, or geography adorned parlours and libraries. By the mid-20th century, the modern coffee table book emerged – defined by large format, striking visuals and minimalist text. This golden era gave rise to legends like Ansel Adams, whose sweeping landscapes elevated photography to fine art, and Helmut Newton, whose provocative fashion imagery redefined glamour.

One of my personal favourites is Taschen’s Art Record Covers – a fascinating visual journey that explores the intersection of music and art through more than 450 album covers, from Salvador Dalí’s surreal illustrations to

Banksy’s graffiti for Blur. Another captivating book is Louis Vuitton: 100 Legendary Trunks, a celebration of the bespoke travel trunks crafted for legends such as Ernest Hemingway and Karl Lagerfeld.

In today’s hyper-digital age, one might assume the coffee table book would fade into irrelevance. And yet, these books endure – and even thrive. You don’t skim a coffee table book – you leisurely turn its pages and let it draw you in. Limited editions, personalised bindings, and collaborations with artists and activists have transformed these books into collectable art. Some, like Helmut Newton’s SUMO, are so grand in scale they come with their own stands!

Coffee table books also serve another important function – they reflect who we are. What we choose to display in our living rooms often mirrors what we value – be it travel, design, heritage, or social justice. They are cultural mirrors placed in the most public corners of our private lives.

