Veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya on decades of playback singing

Mere Khayalon Ki Malika floated in the air like a gentle breeze, each note wrapping softly, intimate as if it were written for each listener’s heart. Every young woman felt it was for her alone as the track seemed to stop time for a moment. It was in this timeless magic that singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya made his presence felt, performing at Bowring Institute, alongside his son Jay Bhattacharya.

Known for his impeccable control and warmth, the 67-year-old singer has defined generations of music and decades into his career, continues to command attention with the same energy that made him a household name. Reflecting on his career, Bhattacharya fondly recalls his collaborations with legends like Jatin-Lalit, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan and Anand-Milind. “Those collaborations had their own identity. Earlier, it was playback singing, now it’s just singing. Everything is on the mobile phone, but the audience remains the same. What has changed is our reach, it’s much wider now,” the singer known for lending his voice to hits like Ole Ole, Main Koi Aisa Geet, Chaand Taare, Husn Hai Suhana and Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main shares.

Despite these shifts, he cherishes the longevity of his music – he feels that the magic of a good song never fades. “Our ’90s music has lasted 30 to 35 years and is still growing. Even music from the ’60s and ’70s is seeing a resurgence,” he notes, tracing the lineage from Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, to his own generation – himself, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and now Shreya Ghoshal. “Back in RD Burman’s time, there was a circle, a clear boundary. Today, there are hundreds of composers and millions of singers. By the time this interview is published, the count would have increased by another 200,” he laughs.