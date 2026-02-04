Veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya on decades of playback singing

Mere Khayalon Ki Malika floated in the air like a gentle breeze, each note wrapping softly, intimate as if it were written for each listener’s heart. Every young woman felt it was for her alone as the track seemed to stop time for a moment. It was in this timeless magic that singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya made his presence felt, performing at Bowring Institute, alongside his son Jay Bhattacharya.
Known for his impeccable control and warmth, the 67-year-old singer has defined generations of music and decades into his career, continues to command attention with the same energy that made him a household name. Reflecting on his career, Bhattacharya fondly recalls his collaborations with legends like Jatin-Lalit, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan and Anand-Milind. “Those collaborations had their own identity. Earlier, it was playback singing, now it’s just singing. Everything is on the mobile phone, but the audience remains the same. What has changed is our reach, it’s much wider now,” the singer known for lending his voice to hits like Ole Ole, Main Koi Aisa Geet, Chaand Taare, Husn Hai Suhana and Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main shares.
Despite these shifts, he cherishes the longevity of his music – he feels that the magic of a good song never fades. “Our ’90s music has lasted 30 to 35 years and is still growing. Even music from the ’60s and ’70s is seeing a resurgence,” he notes, tracing the lineage from Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, to his own generation – himself, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and now Shreya Ghoshal. “Back in RD Burman’s time, there was a circle, a clear boundary. Today, there are hundreds of composers and millions of singers. By the time this interview is published, the count would have increased by another 200,” he laughs.
The music industry has changed dramatically over the years and the senior vocalist is candid about what this new era means for singers and composers. With technology at everyone’s fingertips, the lines between traditional musicianship and digital creation have blurred. Even as musician reaches wider audiences than ever before, he says, distinguishing voices has become increasingly arduous. “Music goes viral, it trends, but often you don’t know who sang or composed it. We had the silver screen, but our era was golden. Technology has made everyone capable; acoustic, live, real musicianship is fading. Earlier, leading singers were few. The last singer who got that popularity was Sonu Nigam. After him, no one really reached that category,” he shares.
Bhattacharya has seen the rise of singing reality shows and has been part of several himself. His experience gives him a unique perspective on what these show bring to the music industry. “Honestly, I don’t go on unnecessary reality shows. From my side, you can take this as a certificate that everything is real and the contestants are extraordinary. Of course, the one who wins gets marketed later,” he says.
Even with all the new talent and changing trends, Bhattacharya’s personal tastes remain simple and unwavering. Today, his favourite contemporary singer is himself. “Even my seniors no longer captivate me!” he jokes.“I’ve worked so hard, so what I cook myself has to be tastiest, doesn’t it?” Bhattacharya asks.