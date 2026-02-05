Annyeong Flavours!

Over the weekend, a dining room in the city took on a calm, reflective mood, with focus on balance, clarity and the comfort of Korean home cooking. At the centre of it all was chef Eunyoung, whose two-day Korean pop-up dubbed ‘K-Flavour Carnival’, unfolded like an invitation to sit, assemble, taste and understand hansik (Korean cuisine).

For many diners, this was their first real introduction to Korean food beyond what they had seen on screens. Eunyoung kept things simple, letting the flavours speak for themselves. Also featuring soy garlic mushroom gangjeong, stir-fried Korean sweet potato glass noodles, braised tofu, Korean seafood pancake, Korean BBQ and other delicacies, the menu was built around bibimbap, where guests could assemble their own bowls with vegetables, proteins, grains and fermented condiments, discovering Korean tastes in a way that felt natural. “Bibimbap is how Korean food is meant to be enjoyed. There’s no single star on the plate. Everything comes together and each person’s bowl tastes a little different,” she says. The interactive format encouraged diners to engage with the food, making the experience feel personal and approachable. The pop-up also challenged common assumptions about Korean cuisine being meat-heavy. “Korean cuisine is traditionally vegetable-driven. Many of its foundations come from temple food and home-style cooking, where vegetables, grains and fermentation play a central role. For this menu, vegetarian options were not treated as alternatives but as an authentic part of Korean cuisine,” she shares, stressing that the focus was on depth of flavour rather than substitution.

This thoughtful presentation at Grand Mercure Bangalore, Koramangala, mirrored Eunyoung’s life across cultures. Also being the wife of Marc Lamy, the Consul General of France in Bengaluru, she has spent years navigating international environments of Sri Lanka, China, Hong Kong, Africa, where food became a bridge. The cross-cultural experiences inform her cooking philosophy that values clarity over novelty and sincerity over trend.