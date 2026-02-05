BEML, IISc, FSID to drive next-generation technology

BENGALURU: BEML Ltd has entered into a strategic tripartite research collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) to advance next-generation research across key engineering and technology domains.

The partnership has been formalised through a Tripartite Master Research Agreement (MRA), creating a structured framework for joint research execution, shared access to research infrastructure and operational coordination between industry and academia.

The collaboration will focus on blue-sky, applied and translational research in critical areas such as aerospace and defence, rail and Metro systems, mining and construction equipment, maritime technologies and green techn.

The agreement was signed at the IISc campus in the presence of BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy, IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan and FSID Director B Gurumoorthy, along with senior leadership from BEML and representatives from the participating institutions.

Officials said the initiative will be anchored through BEML’s newly established Central Research Facility, which is envisioned as a centre of excellence for advanced research, technology development and proof-of-concept initiatives aligned with the company’s long-term strategic roadmap.