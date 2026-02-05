Bengaluru Metro fares to rise from February 9, hike capped at 5%

BENGALURU: Commuters on the Bengaluru Metro will face a fare increase from February 9, following the Annual Automatic Fare Revision announced by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The revision, based on recommendations of the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), applies across the Metro’s 96.10-km operational network covering 10 fare zones.

The hike ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 5, with fares capped at a 5% increase. For instance, the minimum fare for journeys up to 2 km will rise from Rs 10 to Rs 11, while the maximum fare for travel beyond 25 km will increase from Rs 90 to Rs 95.

BMRCL said the formula-based index indicated a 10.2% rise in operating costs for 2024–25 compared with the previous year, but the fare revision has been limited to 5% as per FFC guidelines. The committee had recommended annual fare revisions to prevent steep increases like the 51.55% hike after a 7.5-year gap when fare zones were reduced from 29 to 10.

All existing commuter-friendly discounts will continue. Smart card and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users will receive 5% off during peak hours, 10% off during non-peak hours, and 10% off on Sundays and three national holidays. The revision also applies to tourist cards and group tickets.

BMRCL said the annual revision aims to maintain financial sustainability and service reliability while protecting commuters from sudden, large fare increases, reiterating its commitment to safe, punctual, and affordable metro services in Bengaluru.