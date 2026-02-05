Bengaluru-Pune High-Speed Rail gets thumbs-up

HUBBALLI: Union Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has responded positively to a proposal for a new High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor connecting Bengaluru and Pune, a move aimed at transforming connectivity between two of the country’s important cities.

The proposal was spearheaded by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who met Minister Vaishnaw on Wednesday. Joshi emphasised that while the recent budget focused on several key routes, a dedicated Bengaluru-Pune corridor is essential for the holistic development of Central and North Karnataka.

While meeting with Vaishnav, Joshi emphasised that the proposed HSR corridor aims to bridge the gap between the tech hubs of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The project is expected to be a game-changer for several districts, including Belagavi, Hubballi, Haveri, Davangere, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru. Also, by reducing travel time, the corridor is designed to spur growth by facilitating faster transit for business, students, and the logistics sector.

“If this corridor is realised, it will not only benefit the major metros but will unlock the economic potential of North Karnataka’s districts,” Minister Joshi stated, following the meeting. He noted that the Railway Minister’s positive response marks a crucial first step towards formalising the project.

This development follows the announcement of the Union Budget 2026, which already includes corridors such as Mumbai-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Chennai-Bengaluru. Adding the Bengaluru-Pune link would complete a high-speed network that effectively integrates the southern and western industrial belts.