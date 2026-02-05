Bengaluru's City Market basement parking gets high-tech makeover

BENGALURU: The once foul-smelling basement parking at City Market -- notorious for hoodlums, abandoned vehicles and garbage dumping -- has undergone a complete transformation. Spread across nearly one lakh sqft, the basement has been redesigned into a modern parking facility, with a fully high-tech parking system, expected to be opened by the third week of February.

The project has been executed by Right Parking (Prince Royal Parking), which has bagged a Rs 6.5-crore tender for a 10-year period. According to its proprietor, Kumar H N, this is the first time that such advanced parking infrastructure is being introduced in a large flower market, considered among the biggest in Asia.

“For the first time, AI-enabled cameras and designated parking bays are being introduced here. Over 50 staff have worked continuously for the past four months to clear clutter, remove abandoned vehicles and clean accumulated sludge,” Kumar said.

The facility can accommodate 400 two-wheelers and 200 cars, including SUVs, at any given time. Entry and exit will be monitored through 67 AI cameras installed across the basement. In addition, over 600 lights have been installed to improve visibility and safety.

Special attention has been paid to women’s safety, with 12 emergency alarm systems installed across the parking area. “At the press of a button, security guards -- mostly ex-servicemen -- will rush to the spot. The alarms are also directly linked to the City Market police station located within the complex,” Kumar added.

The parking facility has two entry points, from Avenue Road and Chickpet, while the exit is restricted to Chickpet. Digital payment for parking is being encouraged. The basement will also house a café and clean toilet facilities for customers.