Bengaluru's City Market basement parking gets high-tech makeover

BENGALURU: The once foul-smelling basement parking at City Market -- notorious for hoodlums, abandoned vehicles and garbage dumping -- has undergone a complete transformation. Spread across nearly one lakh sqft, the basement has been redesigned into a modern parking facility, with a fully high-tech parking system, expected to be opened by the third week of February.
The project has been executed by Right Parking (Prince Royal Parking), which has bagged a Rs 6.5-crore tender for a 10-year period. According to its proprietor, Kumar H N, this is the first time that such advanced parking infrastructure is being introduced in a large flower market, considered among the biggest in Asia.
“For the first time, AI-enabled cameras and designated parking bays are being introduced here. Over 50 staff have worked continuously for the past four months to clear clutter, remove abandoned vehicles and clean accumulated sludge,” Kumar said.
The facility can accommodate 400 two-wheelers and 200 cars, including SUVs, at any given time. Entry and exit will be monitored through 67 AI cameras installed across the basement. In addition, over 600 lights have been installed to improve visibility and safety.
Special attention has been paid to women’s safety, with 12 emergency alarm systems installed across the parking area. “At the press of a button, security guards -- mostly ex-servicemen -- will rush to the spot. The alarms are also directly linked to the City Market police station located within the complex,” Kumar added.
The parking facility has two entry points, from Avenue Road and Chickpet, while the exit is restricted to Chickpet. Digital payment for parking is being encouraged. The basement will also house a café and clean toilet facilities for customers.
Flooding a major challenge
One of the biggest challenges was addressing flooding during the monsoon. Apart from cleaning four existing sumps with a combined storage capacity of 60,000 litres, seven additional sumps with a capacity of 40,000 litres have been constructed.
Stormwater will be diverted to these sumps through a culvert and later pumped out to the drain outside the market. “The sumps had never been cleaned earlier and were filled to the brim with sludge. The basement was also being misused as a urinal,” Kumar said, adding that all unauthorised entries were sealed once the agency took over. Fire safety measures were given top priority, he stressed.
Workers had earlier complained of severe foul smell and mosquito menace. As a result, fumigation and thorough cleaning were undertaken before civil works began. Though hoodlums and illegal parking operators initially attempted to disrupt the project, the situation was brought under control.
The project is being personally monitored by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar under the Brand Bengaluru initiative. Inspections by Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan helped ensure coordination and timely execution of the project.
Parking capacity
400 two-wheelers 200 cars
Parking rates (per hour)
Rs 10: Two-wheelers `20: Cars
Features
67 AI cameras for monitoring
12 emergency alarms for women’s safety
Café and toilet facilities
Over 600 lights for visibility and safety
Murals and statues of Krishnaraja Wodeyar, Kempe Gowda, and elephants planned at the entrance for aesthetics