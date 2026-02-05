Metro fares likely to go up again in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Even as daily Metro commuters are still recovering from the previous fare hike of up to 71% implemented on February 9, 2025, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is likely to effect another fare hike of up to 5%, as recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) in its report.

According to a BMRCL official, clarity on the proposed revision will be communicated once a decision is taken on the fare increase and its extent. The official noted that the 2025 fare revision was implemented after BMRCL accepted the FFC’s recommendations in full, making it legally binding under Section 33 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002. The same framework allows for annual fare revisions until a new FFC is constituted.

Until then, the automatic annual fare formula must be implemented, the official added. The FFC report stipulated that the annual fare increase should be calculated using the prescribed formula or capped at 5% per annum, whichever is lower, for each fare slab, with fares rounded off to the nearest rupee.

At present, the minimum fare for journeys up to two km is Rs 10, while trips beyond 25 km attract the maximum fare of Rs 90. Bengaluru already has the costliest Metro fares in the country, and a further hike would make commuting more expensive.