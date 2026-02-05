No rehabilitation possible at Kogilu Layout: Government to Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Recording the submission of the state government that no rehabilitation can be permitted at Kogilu Layout, given that toxic effluent is stored in the land, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that the court is prima facie persuaded to accept that in-situ rehabilitation in the given facts may not be feasible.

Appointing lawyer Vidyulatha BV as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha sought a report from the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority on temporary rehabilitation provided to the residents of Kogilu Layout, whose houses were demolished by the GBA, to verify the same as the petitioner’s counsel alleged that the rehabilitation centres were found locked when the residents visited and there are 800 affected persons.

The court passed the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Zaiba Tabassum, Rehana and Areefa Begaum, who were among the residents evicted from Fakir and Wasim Colonies.

On the last date of hearing, the state government informed the high court that around 15 residents of demolished houses in Kogilu Layout have come to the Rehabilitation Centre, utilised the amenities, had food and again left the Rehabilitation Centre back to the encroached sites.