Tele-MANAS integrates with Bengaluru’s Namma 112

BENGALURU: Tele MANAS, an initiative of the Government of India operating from NIMHANS, has been integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number Namma 112 of the Bengaluru City Police.

The integration is in continuation to previous integration with other stakeholders (OLA and UBER) in 2025. This year, the city police are intending to integrate with other private and government helplines and make 112 as a one-stop emergency response.

“Through this collaboration, seamless transfer of calls between Namma 112 and Tele MANAS has been enabled, marking a significant step towards strengthening mental health services during crisis situations in the city. Timely assistance will be provided to individuals experiencing mental health distress.

Psychiatric emergencies, including suicide risk, can be managed promptly in coordination with Namma 112, while mental health-related calls received by Namma-112 will be transferred to Tele MANAS (14416) for specialised management,” stated a press note from the office of the city police commissioner.