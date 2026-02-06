Bangalore Metro fare hike: Shell out Rs 1-5 more from February 9

BENGALURU: Amid continuing public criticism over the previous steep fare hike, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday announced an Annual Automatic Fare Revision of up to 5%, to be implemented from February 9.

Defending the decision, BMRCL said the revision is in line with the recommendations of the First Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) constituted under the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002, and is binding on the corporation.

As per BMRCL, the FFC had noted that a revision after a long gap of 7.5 years, along with the rationalisation of fare zones from 29 to 10, resulted in an average fare increase of 51.55%. To avoid such infrequent but steep hikes in the future, the committee recommended a transparent annual fare revision linked to operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, capped at 5% per annum or the actual cost increase, whichever is lower.

Accordingly, BMRCL said the annual revision will come into effect one year after the implementation of the FFC-recommended fares on February 9, 2025. The marginal increase ranges from a minimum of Rs 1 to a maximum of Rs 5 across the 10 fare zones on the entire 96.10-km Metro network.

Based on audited financial data, BMRCL said O&M costs rose by 10.20% in 2024–25 compared to the previous year, but the fare increase has been restricted to 5% as per the FFC stipulation. Under the revised structure, the minimum fare will increase from Rs 10 to Rs 11, while the maximum fare for journeys beyond 30 km will rise from Rs 90 to Rs 95.

BMRCL clarified that all existing commuter-friendly discounts will continue, including 5% off during peak hours, 10% during non-peak hours, and 10% discounts on Sundays and three national holidays.The annual revision will also apply to tourist cards and group tickets.