‘Bangalore Metro fare hike undermines public transport’s core purpose’

BENGALURU: Mobility experts have strongly criticised the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) decision to go ahead with an annual 5% fare hike, warning that repeated increases risk undermining the very purpose of public transport in Bengaluru.

Prof Ashish Verma, Convenor of the Sustainable Transportation Lab at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said fare hikes push the city towards an “unsustainable transport system”. He explained that fare increases inevitably lead to reduced ridership due to demand elasticity, with commuters shifting away from the Metro and adding more vehicles to already congested roads.

“Public transport is a public service, not a business venture. Its core purpose is to provide affordable accessibility to all sections of society and reduce traffic congestion. Raising fares defeats that objective,” he said.

Prof Verma also questioned the approach of cross-subsidising free or concessional travel through higher fares for others, calling it inequitable and socially damaging. He argued that no public transport system globally is expected to be profitable, and governments have a responsibility to subsidise operations to keep fares affordable.

Echoing similar concerns, independent mobility expert Satya Arikutharam said public trust in BMRCL eroded after last year’s steep fare hike. He alleged that the FFC report contained serious errors and was released only after prolonged public and legal pressure. Calling the latest 5% annual hike “an insult to commuters”, Satya demanded a fare freeze until the FFC report is independently reviewed.