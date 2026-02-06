Eight contractual staff members under probe for Rs 23 lakh UPI fraud at Victoria Hospital

BENGALURU: A UPI payment discrepancy involving the alleged diversion of around Rs 23 lakh has been detected at the laboratory cash counter of Victoria Hospital, following which a police complaint was filed and an FIR registered at the VV Puram police station on Tuesday.

The issue came to light during routine verification of bills, when some patients stated they had paid for laboratory services via UPI, but hospital records showed the bills as unpaid.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Deepak S said, “Since we could not ascertain the nature of the discrepancy, we lodged a complaint.” He added that it was too early to conclusively identify who was responsible and that clarity would emerge after the investigation and audit.

Eight contractual staff members who were posted at the lab cash counter at the time have been named in the FIR. The individuals include Preetha, Shiapunitha, Salma and others. Officials clarified that the staff have not yet been proven guilty and are being questioned as part of the investigation.